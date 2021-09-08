Congratulations to Pete Sandiford, star of Channel 4's Gogglebox, who has welcomed his first child with partner Paige Yeomans.

The reality TV regular, who enjoyed success at Thursday night's National Television Awards, revealed to HELLO! and other press backstage at the event held at London's O2 arena, that he and Paige had welcomed a son.

"It's a bit overwhelming, got it all going on at the moment!", he explained, adding: "I've been up all night, I slept on the train here - got suitcases under my eyes, you just got me at a good time now."

Pete and his fiancee Paige announced they were expecting a baby together back in April while on the show next alongside his sister, Sophie. He showed his sister Sophie a picture of the pregnancy scan on his phone during the episode, and later took to Instagram to give his fans a closer look.

Posting a snap of the image, Pete superimposed his face into the middle of the sonogram, joking that his baby will take after its father. "I do have a hunch the baby might look like me…" he quipped before tagging Paige and Sophie in the message.

Pete and his sister, Sophie, attended Thursday night's NTAs

Meanwhile, the NTAs saw Pete pick up an award alongside his Channel 4 co-stars for Best Factual programme. During their speech, the cast took the opportunity to pay tribute to Gogglebox stars who have sadly died in the last 18 months. Julie Malone, who joined Pete and Sophie on stage, paid tribute to June Bernicoff, Pete McGarry, Mary Cook and Andy Michael.

She began: "It feels like such a loss to all of us, very irreplaceable." She later added: "They were all amazing people, such funny, selfless people, they helped us through the lockdown." Julie then dubbed June as "Britain's favourite grandma."

June passed away in May 2020, while Pete sadly McGarry died in June this year. August saw the sad passing of Mary Cook and Andy Michael.

