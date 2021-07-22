Celebrity Gogglebox star 'traumatised' after 'horrible' home burglary He was able to alert the police, who arrested the home intruder

Celebrity Gogglebox star Joel Dommett has revealed that he was “traumatised” after witnessing a burglar ransack his house via a CCTV camera. The I’m a Celebrity runner-up had been out at the time when he saw the burglary take place on his phone.

Chatting during a stand-up gig on Wednesday, The Sun originally reported that he explained: “After we got married, we finally moved to a new house. We got burgled fairly shortly after we moved in. It was mad. It is everyone’s worst fear and it was horrible. We saw on our CCTV camera this guy in our garden, and luckily me and her weren’t in the house, but we saw it and rang the police and drove home.”

He continued: “He was getting shoes and handbags and putting them back in boxes. Essentially he was tidying up.” However, thanks to Joel and his wife, Hannah Cooper, calling the police, officers were able to catch him at the scene and “came at him with a Taser”. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Joel explained: "Clearly the police don’t catch people very often as they were so excited about it. We came through the door traumatised and the police were there saying, ‘Oh, we got him’. Me and Hannah were crying.”

Joel and Hannah were thankfully out at the time

The couple purchased their house back in 2019, which was certainly a busy year for them as it was also when they said "I do" at a relaxed ceremony in Greece. Speaking about meeting Hannah via Instagram, Joel said: "We met on this silly social platform. She sent me a DM simply containing [cat heart eyes emoji] - and I will never tire of telling people she messaged me first."

