What's coming to Netflix? 7 shows and films landing in the next 7 days There's some gripping stuff to come over the next week…

There's plenty of brilliant new shows and movies arriving on Netflix over the next week. Completed Squid Game? Binged all of Maid? Then fear not, because the streaming giant is about to drop more content for you to add to your watch list. See which films and series are going to be on Netflix over the next 7 days below…

You

Available 15 October

He's back. Penn Badgley is reprising his role as serial killer, Joe Goldberg in the highly-anticipated third season of You.

WATCH: The official trailer for You season three

Fans of the hit series will know that the third instalment in the psychological thriller will focus on Joe and Love's new life in California with their newborn, Madre Linda, where they're surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers.

Joe is determined to be committed as a father, but is terrified of Love's similar murderous tendencies. Not to mention, he thinks the woman next door is the one he has been looking for.

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis

Available now

This new documentary film has been labelled powerful and important viewing by critics so far. It documents COVID-19 and the social and political talking points the pandemic not only exacerbated but brought to the forefront of many people's minds. Convergence explores nine different stories in eight countries, exploring the "power of compassion and community in the face of crisis".

Convergence looks powerful

The Forgotten Battle

Available 15 October

Some of the best films in history have been war films and if you're a fan of the genre, then The Forgotten Battle could be up your street. It tells the story of three different people, a Dutch boy fighting for the Germans, an English pilot and a Zeeland girl, who all become connected by the war, and make crucial decisions that could alter the outcome of freedom. Look out for Harry Potter star Tom Felton in the cast.

Tom Felton stars in Forgotten Battle

My Name

Available 15 October

This brand new Korean crime drama tells the story of Jiwoo, a revenge-driven woman who is desperate to find out the truth behind her father's murder. In her quest, she puts her trust in a powerful crime boss and joins the police force under his direction, only to encounter harsh truths along the way.

My Name looks seriously good

The Trip

Available 15 October

Keeping within the murderous marriage theme, The Trip is a new film starring Noomi Rapace and Aksel Hennie – and we're getting Mr and Mrs vibes! The stars play a couple suffering from marital issues and decide to go on a trip where they're both given the opportunity to get rid of each other – permanently. The thriller looks action-packed and witty.

Will you be watching The Trip?

Theo Von: Regular People

Available 19 October

Netflix comedy specials have been proving popular in recent times, not least from award-winning performers such as Bo Burnham. The latest comedy special comes from Theo Von, a podcaster and comedian who breaks down struggles in everyday life from work, friends and relationships.

Theo Von in his comedy special, Regular People

Found

Available 20 October

Found is a new documentary film which explores the lives of three adopted American teenage girls who discover they are blood-related cousins. "Their online meeting inspires the young women to confront complicated and emotional questions, and embark on a once in a lifetime journey to China together in search of answers, connections, and their lost history."

Found is out on the 20 October

