Squid Game's 'honeycomb challenge' is about to break the internet - everything you need to know about the new TikTok craze The Korean drama has taken the world by storm

You're bound to have heard of the Korean drama Squid Game by now, as it has quickly become one of Netflix's all-time most-watched shows.

The series follows a group of cash-strapped individuals who are invited to compete in children's games for a huge cash prize – without knowing that they will be killed if they lose the game.

WATCH: Squid Game official trailer

One of the challenges is based on a traditional Korean game, ppopgi. In the game, Dalgona – which is a Korean variation of the popular sweet honeycomb – is given to each player with a shape pressed into it. The challenge is to pick or "scratch" the shape out of the candy without breaking it.

Google searches for "honeycomb recipe" have increased by a whopping 10,000% since the show first hit the screens on 17 September, according to a new study carried out by professional kitchen suppliers Maxima Kitchen Equipment.

Squid Game has quickly become one of Netflix's most popular shows

Not only that, but the hashtag for "dalgona" currently has 1.2 billion views and growing on the popular social media app TikTok, with many users looking to recreate the recipe.

The study analysed the Google search trends for terms such as "Dalgona," "Honeycomb," and "Dalgona Squid Game", with the highest increase seen by both "honeycomb recipe" and "dalgona recipe".

The honeycomb challenge in the show has taken the internet by storm

The second-highest increase was seen by the term "Dalgona Squid Game recipe", where searches increased by 9,300% in the UK.

A spokesperson from Maxima Kitchen Equipment commented: "With search trends for the viral "dalgona challenge" only showing the tip of the iceberg in the popularity of the show, it should be very interesting to see how the popularity of a relatively small Korean production leads the way for smaller shows to top the Hollywood charts."

We are definitely keen to try out the recipe for ourselves, and might even give the game a go, without the deadly consequences of course!

