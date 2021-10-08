Did you spot this child star in Netflix's new show Pretty Smart? Have you watched the new series?

Pretty Smart is a brand new series that has landed on Netflix this week and it seems viewers are already excited to tune into the ten episodes. The comedy tells the story of an intelligent, recently-single girl who is forced to move in with their sister following a break-up.

Not only does the show look both warm and witty, it stars a former child star that you might recognise. Emily Osment plays the lead role of Chelsea, who has the shock of her life when she moves to LA after splitting with her boyfriend.

TV fans will recognise Emily, 29, for her many roles, and one of her first was when she was just seven years old!

In 1999, she appeared opposite Hollywood icon Glenn Close in the film Sarah, Plain and Tall: Winter's End, which afforded her a nomination for a Young Artist Award.

Not long after, she had small roles in popular TV shows such as 3rd Rock from the Sun, Touched by an Angel and Friends, the latter of which saw her play Lelani Mayolanofavich in season seven in a scene with Jennifer Aniston's Rachel. She also appeared in two of the Spy Kids films.

However, Emily's big break came in 2005 aged 13 when she landed the role of Lilly Truscott in Disney Channel's hugely popular show, Hannah Montana, alongside Miley Cyrus. She appeared in the series for over five years and also starred in the 2009 spin-off movie. Emily's other credits include: Mom, Young & Hungry, Christmas Wonderland and Family Guy.

Emily in Netflix's Pretty Smart

And now, you can catch her as Chelsea in Pretty Smart. The synopsis reads: "After getting unexpectedly dumped by her boyfriend, Chelsea – a high-brow, Harvard-educated intellectual and aspiring novelist – is forced to move in with her bubbly, carefree, not-so-intellectual West Coast sister, Claire (Olivia Macklin), and her three lovably eccentric, not-so-intellectual roommates.

"But Chelsea's tough, sometimes judgemental exterior starts to soften as she gets to know her new friends, and they begin to form an unlikely found family."

