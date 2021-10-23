Savannah Guthrie's celebratory Instagram photo has fans asking the same thing The Today show host caused a stir

Savannah Guthrie was full of praise when she shared a proud moment on Instagram along with a photo but the TV host left many of her social media followers asking the same question.

Savannah was celebrating Law and Order: SVU star, Mariska Hargitay's achievement of 500 episodes of the hit show and she shared a snapshot of her surrounded by cakes and balloons.

MORE: Today's Jenna Bush Hager's video with Savannah Guthrie leaves some fans hilariously horrified

However, Mariska looked far from happy to be there and had a very stern expression on her face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's hilarious video with Jenna Bush Hager

Savannah's fans congratulated the actress but also asked: "Why does she look so angry?" and sarcastically added: "She looks thrilled."

The Today show star didn't comment on Mariska's appearance but wrote: "I’m proud of you, @therealmariskahargitay, for #500 episodes - a feat in television and a testament to YOU!!! Go go go!! #dundun."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie makes bold change to her appearance - fans react

MORE: Hoda Kotb leaves fans in tears as she shares emotional story with Jenna Bush Hager

Mariska looked far happier in the video she shared on social media when she received 500 candles from her co-star, Christopher Meloni.

Fans were perplexed over Mariska's expression

She was beaming as she thanked him for the epic - and slightly dangerous-looking - gift which was lit for her to blow out.

It took a lot of effort and some assistance but Mariska finally managed to blow them all out without anyone getting burned.

MORE: Hoda Kotb stuns co-host with confession about family life

GALLERY: The Today show hosts' epic homes: Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, more

The pair star as Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler in the long-running show, with Christopher recently returning after a 12-year break for a series of special episodes

Mariska looked a little happier in her epic video

Appearing on the Today show recently, the two joined Savannah and Hoda Kotb to talk about the series and their character's enduring relationship - which has never turned romantic despite years of fan campaigning and on-screen chemistry.

Stabler's return came as part of a new spinoff series Organized Crime, which sees former Special Victims Unit star Christopher reprise his role.

One question that remains unanswered is whether a romance between Elliot and Olivia is finally on the cards but Christopher previously admitted that although they have always "toyed" with the idea, they still believe there are "no right answers".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.