Hoda Kotb leaves fans in tears as she shares emotional story with Jenna Bush Hager

Hoda Kotb left fans and viewers in tears after she shared the story of a US army veteran who became a TikTok star and is now raising money for other veterans.

Kenny Jary, 79, found fame after his friend Amanda Kline got him on the social media site and they raised over $100,000 to buy him a new mobility scooter.

But as his following has grown to over 1 million and donations keep pouring in, he is now paying it forward by buying scooters for fellow veterans.

"This has changed my life enormously, I got these agents! I even adopted a daughter, now I have four daughters. I am just so happy," he told Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager on their show on Thursday, referencing the close relationship he now has with Amanda.

"My life has been changed completely to be a part of this, everyone says how lucky you are to know Kenny and that's it, his life has improved dramatically and I can't believe I get a front row seat," added Amanda.

Hoda and Jenna introduced viewers to two fellow air force veterans, Greg Stepp and Salvatore Neri, who were chosen to receive mobility scooters from Kenny with "no red tape" and both shared how much it would change their lives.

Hoda and Jenna shared this snap with Kenny and Amanda

"There are so many wonderful people in the world who see what we're going through in these times, and I am so honored to do this and pay it forward to all my brothers and sisters who deserve it," added Kenny.

"Kenny... we will cherish today. Thanks for reminding us about what really matters in life," Hoda later shared with fans on social media alongside a sweet snap of the pair with Kenny and Amanda.

"We salute you for your service sir."

Kenny's reaction to his first $5000

"I absolutely love this man and everything he represents. I love the friendship and other messages this story has brought to light," a fan commented.

Another added: "I watched your interview this morning and was sobbing the whole way through! He is just the sweetest. Made my day."

