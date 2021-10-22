Grantchester star Tom Brittney reveals how set birthday celebration went wrong

Tom Brittney has opened up about celebrating his birthday on the set of Grantchester, and unfortunately thanks to COVID restrictions, it certainly sounds like he's had happier celebrations!

Due to sets being incredibly strict about filming guidelines in the height of the pandemic, Tom revealed that what he thought was going to be a nice speech turned into a COVID regulations announcement.

Chatting to 1883 Magazine, he explained: "It was my 30th birthday when we were filming the last series, and someone had brought a cake for me. And, I remember they got us all gathered around, and the line producer was like, 'I just want to do a little speech.' And I was like, 'Oh this is so nice, I’m gonna get a birthday speech!'

Tom plays Will Davenport

"And then suddenly the COVID supervisor comes in and goes, 'I just want to remind you, some of you were seen together the other day. I want to remind you that you need to be at a distance. And I was like… this is the worst, worst birthday speech ever!'"

He continued: "And then the cake that I had I was like, 'I want to share it with everyone.' And then one of the other COVID supervisors came and went, 'No you can’t, you can’t because of COVID', and I kind of hissed at her and went, 'If you mention that word on my birthday again.' [Laughs]."

Tom directed an episode for season seven

The show has already filmed season seven, and Tom previously revealed that he would be directing an episode of the upcoming series. He told ITV: "I’m thrilled to be back on set with my Grantchester family and back in our happy place. I’m also absolutely over the moon to be given the opportunity to direct an episode this series.

"It’s been a life ambition of mine and I can’t wait for the audience to see it (and also I can finally order Robson about!)."

