Netflix's You: is there a season four in the works?

So Joe's creepy internal monologue aside, will we be getting a fourth season of You? Find out here…

Shortly following the release of season three, it was confirmed that You would be back for a follow-up season, with Netflix announcing: "Hello, you. For you, YOU has been renewed for Season 4! See you soon."

Showrunner Sarah Gamble has opened up about what to expect from season four, and warning, plenty of spoilers ahead! She told Collider: "I feel like season three is a season of a huge amount of just loss and tragedy for him. And we leave him having lost or felt like he had to let go of everything he cared about really.

"So the story from here, if we get to tell it, is about how he gets any of that back or how he finds something else, because if the Joe you met in the first scene of the pilot, where the bell rings in the book shop, and then the girl in the jeans walks in, if he had one hole he wanted to fill in his heart, now he has like 17. So we've been with him longer, so we know more about his baggage, right? So I think there's a lot of that to explore."

Season four is officially in the works

Fans have been loving the latest series, and took to Twitter to discuss it, with one writing: "Thoroughly enjoyed! What a great binge," while another added: "Finished #YOUSEASON3. Awesome finale. Really enjoyed that. Not spoiling anything, but I love the way they handled the ending. Makes me excited for the next season."

