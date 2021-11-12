Fans are saying the same thing about Ed Sheeran's surprise cameo in Red Notice The Netflix film also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot

Red Notice landed on Netflix on Friday and fans can't get enough of Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Gal Gadot all being on screen together. But it wasn't just the trio of Hollywood stars that made viewers giddy – plenty were overjoyed when they spotted singer Ed Sheeran making an appearance.

After spotting the Bad Habits singer pop up in a scene, plenty took to social media to comment on his small role and were all in agreement that it was "hilarious". One person said: "Omg @edsheeran cameo in the movie #rednotice on Netflix, I laughed so much I cried! Thanks @edsheeran."

Ryan Reynolds talks challenges of filming during coronavirus

A second fan tweeted about his line in the show: "IM ED SHEERAN [EXPLETIVE]! RIP REPLAY BUTTON HAHA #RedNotice #EdSheeran." A third added: "I watched #RedNotice. Best line of the movie: 'Don't you know who I am? I was in Game of Thrones. I'm Ed Sheeran!'"

Speaking about his small part in the film, Ed told the Jonathan Ross show he landed it from being friends with the director, Rawson Marshall Thurber. "He listed the three wonderful people who are in the movie. I said, 'It'd be great to film a scene with them!' I turned up and they'd already shot their bits."

Red Notice landed on Netflix on Friday

The film focuses on Dwayne Johnson's character, John, who goes on the hunt for two wanted criminals. The synopsis reads: "When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley is on the case.

"His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he's forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, 'The Bishop' (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company."

