7 Netflix horror shows that are perfect for Halloween weekend

The spookiest day of the year is nearly upon us, and if you're anything like us, you're looking for something snuggly and scary to watch with a big bag of popcorn. But sometimes, one film just doesn't cut it. Fortunately, horror telly is more popular than ever, and Netflix has a seriously good selection of shows that'll make you scream. Check out our top picks for Halloween…

The Haunting of Bly Manor

A sequel to the Haunting of Hill House, the same cast but in a different place and time sees us relocate to England, where an American governess looks after two creepy children in Bly Manor. The story of love and family behind the spooks make it most definitely worth the watch.

The Haunting of Hill House

An absolute classic to watch with all the lights turned out to scare yourself silly. The story follows a group of siblings following the death of one of their own, as they look back on their childhood days living in Hill House. This show will have you jumping out of your skin one second, then sobbing the next. A must watch.

Midnight Mass

The show follows a dedicated Priest who believes he is saving his flock from mortality, only for there to be much, much more sinister dealings at work. To say much more would be to give the game away, but let us just say that you will not be able to stop thinking about this sinister yet beautiful series.

Dracula

Netflix currently has BBC's Dracula, and so if you missed it the first time, it is most definitely worth the watch. The story follows the iconic vampire and was widely praised for the first two episodes – while the third one somewhat divided viewers. Also, keep your eye out for an absolutely scene-stealing performance from Dolly Wells.

Teen Wolf

Stupid name? Perhaps yes. But Teen Wolf has proved itself to be immensely popular with viewers thanks to its genuinely smart and gripping plot lines, as a group of teenagers come face to face with all manner of mythical creatures after nerd-turned-jock Scott is bitten while searching for a dead body. Dylan O'Brien's first (and arguably best) role as Stiles Stilinski is also not to be missed.

The Irregulars

For some light-hearted horror, try this teen/supernatural edition of Sherlock Holmes. Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for Watson and Holmes.

The Order

Like your horror with a side of magic? The story follows student Jack Morton as he joins the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose. The secret society is all about magic but contains plenty of dark secrets alongside an ongoing war between the dark arts and werewolves. Fans of The Magicians and A Discovery of Witches will probably love this one!

