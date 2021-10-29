Ben Fogle speaks out in support of Amanda Owen amid divorce rumours The Channel 5 documentary star took to Instagram in support of the Owens

Ben Fogle has taken to social media to share his support for Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda and Clive Owen after the couple admitted to going through a "rocky patch" in their marriage.

It has been reported earlier this week that the couple are battling to save their relationship and that Amanda has been living away from the family home in Ravenseat.

Taking to Instagram to defend his fellow Channel 5 documentary star, Ben shared an image of himself with the Owen family, writing: "I always stick up for my friends. There is an assumption that if you put yourself in the public eye, then you must also suffer the consequences of accountability. Amanda, Clive and the Owen family are the most honest, kind, hard-working folk I have ever had the pleasure to meet. They have integrity, Yorkshire grit and good honest, traditional values."

"But everyone has their limits," he continued. "The constant scrutiny and intrusion has, in my opinion, transcended beyond ‘accountability’ and now borders harassment. Give them a break."

"We all have our wobbles. We all have our challenges and imperfections. In a world of negativity, they’re the good people. Love, peace and families."

The Shepherdess shared Ben’s post on her own Instagram page and was flooded with messages of support from fans. One person wrote: "Well said, they are a fantastic role model, a beautiful family!! Hard working and down to earth, nice to see they are not materialistic and live humbly and true to themselves," while another added: "So sorry to hear your beautiful family are experiencing any sort of negativity. Your programme is my family’s little escape from it all and we absolutely adore watching you."

Ben spoke out in support of the Owens

The post comes just two days after the couple released a statement addressing the rumours. She told PA: "With the TV show and the books we’ve always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm, and just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and bringing up nine kids."

She continued: "We’re a normal family and we’ve never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately, the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we’re going through. We ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this."

