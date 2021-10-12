Amanda Owen's heartwarming new photo has fans saying same thing The Channel 5 presenter is back for a new series of Our Yorkshire Farm

Our Yorkshire Farm has returned for a brand new series and viewers have been loving seeing the Owen family back on their screens. Away from the show, however, Amanda - known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess - often shares updates from their family life on their farm, and her recent post has fans all saying the same thing.

The mum-of-nine shared a lovely photo on her Instagram page over the weekend of her son, Sidney, holding a baby chick, which prompted many to respond how caring her little boy was with the animals. One person wrote in the comments: "Sidney will make a good farmer!", as another said: "So lovely to see the youngster's be so helpful and friendly with animals ...well done Sid."

A third echoed this, commenting: "Good morning Sydney, you are so gentle and kind. A credit to you both Amanda and Clive," while a fourth added: "Sidney the fabulous little farmer!"

Amanda and her family returned to Channel 5 last week with the first episode of the new series which was well-received by fans. The presenter said on Instagram: "Nearly two million viewers watched and will grow to three million in consolidated figures. Only losing slot to the mighty Silent Witness."

Amanda shared this lovely photo over the weekend

Meanwhile, it seems that the presenter and the team battled through some difficult conditions for the new episodes. Amanda wrote on Twitter: "A big thank you to all viewers who tuned in to #OurYorkshireFarm on @channel5_tv last night.

"I hope that last night's episode, filmed in such difficult conditions captured the determination and strength required to keep going during the bleakest of times #shepherdess."

The 47-year-old elaborated further in a second tweet: "Conditions were dire but Kate (and also Bill RIP) has the ability to be able to find buried sheep under the snow. She knows what I don't. A good sheepdog makes all the difference. #sheepdog."

