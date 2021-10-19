Amanda Owen has taken to social media to thank her followers for their "sweet" messages of support after the family suffered a heartbreaking loss. The presenter, who recently returned to screens in Our Yorkshire Farm on Channel 5, shared a number of photos on her Instagram of family pony, Little Joe, who sadly passed away, which prompted a wave of condolences from her fans.

The mother-of-nine wrote in the caption: "Thank you to all the people that have sent us sweet messages about Little Joe. He had a heart of gold. He might have gone away, leaving earthly pastures to roam the Elysian Fields but his legacy remains. The children's love of horses."

The images showed some of her children enjoying rides on the pony on their farm in North Yorkshire, and Amanda's followers flooded the comments with more well-wishes. One person said: "We were all so sad little Joe had passed. Love the show and those adorable children."

Another added: "Sending love to the kids [whose] hearts must feel broken," as a third wrote: "All I've ever wanted for my animals is that when the time comes, they're warm and safe in their own bed. What a long and wonderful life you gave him. Sorry for your loss but so many wonderful memories."

Amanda shared a number of photos of Little Joe

The TV star often keeps her fans up to date on social media with the goings-on at their farm, but the best way to keep in the know is to tune into Our Yorkshire Farm on Channel 5, which recently returned for a new series.

It seems the programme has gone down a treat so far with audiences, and Amanda was keen to thank TV fans for watching in their millions. She wrote on Instagram last week: "A big thank you to all viewers who tuned in to #ouryorkshirefarm on @channel5_tv last night. Nearly two million viewers watched and will grow to three million in consolidated figures. Only losing slot to the mighty Silent Witness."

