Amanda Owen sparks concern among fans with new post

Amanda Owen has built up quite the following since appearing on Channel's programme Our Yorkshire Farm – so it's no wonder that when she sported an injury in her recent social media posts, her fans were concerned!

Sharing a video of herself on her Twitter page, alongside her dog and some of her sheep running in the fields, one follower noticed her bruised eye and asked in a tweet: "What happened to the eye? Hope your family is well."

Another follower answered the query, writing: "A kick from a sheep whilst shearing", as another caring fan said: "That flippin black eye is lasting ages. Get some arnica on it lass," followed by a love-heart emoji.

WATCH: Meet the Owen family

Last weekend, Amanda informed her followers of the accident but didn't let it get in the way of her whip smart humour. She shared a number of photos in the post, including one image showing her resting with an ice pack on her face, along with the caption: "Injured in the line of duty. *Head-butted by a sheep*."

The TV presenter and farmer often shares updates from her busy life on the Owen family farm in Yorkshire, where she lives with her husband Clive and their nine children.

Amanda Owen shared the news of her injury on social media

The couple, who both appear on Our Yorkshire Farm, first laid eyes on each other in 1995, when Amanda was 21 and training to be a shepherdess, and Clive was 42 and already running his own farm.

According to the loved-up couple, Amanda came knocking on Clive's door on a cold Yorkshire night asking to borrow a "tup", which is a male sheep.

The couple wed five years later in 2000 and have since gone on to have nine children together. They share Raven, 20, Reuben, 17, Miles, 15, Edith, 12, Violet, ten, Sidney, nine, Anna, seven, Clemmie, five, and Nancy, four. The children all pitch in on the farm, where the family care for 1,000 sheep, 40 cows, six dogs and four ponies.

