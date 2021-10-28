Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen talks 'rocky patch' with husband Clive in new statement

Amanda and Clive Owen, who are best known for appearing on Channel 5's Our Yorkshire Farm, have released a statement following reports that they are going through marital difficulties.

Releasing the statement via PA, they said: "With the TV show and the books we’ve always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm, and just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and bringing up nine kids.

"We’re a normal family and we’ve never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately, the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we’re going through. We ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this."

Amanda and Clive share nine children Raven, 18, who is currently at university, Reuben, 16, Miles, 14, Edith, 11, Violet, nine, Sidney, eight, Annas six, Clemmy, five, to the youngest, Nancy, three.

Previously speaking about her parenting to Radio Times, Amanda previously said: "The snowflake generation, they can't do anything. They don't know anything about how to look after themselves, or a work ethic, all of that has gone out of the window. It's our fault as parents.

Amanda and Clive share nine children

"If you put your child on a pedestal, with no sense of independence, and think you have got to entertain them the whole time, what can you expect? I rebuff swaddling children, because I want to see them go on and do well and be themselves, whatever that is. I feel like it is their life and all I do is prepare them."

