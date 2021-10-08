Amanda Owen and her lovely family returned to our screens this week for a brand new series of Our Yorkshire Farm on Channel 5. Although the show is normally heartwarming and family-orientated, the new series did see the farmer and mother-of-nine take on some filming in some "brutal" weather conditions.

MORE: All Creatures Great and Small: fans 'infuriated' after technical mishap in recent episode

The presenter wrote on Twitter: "A big thank you to all viewers who tuned in to #OurYorkshireFarm on @channel5_tv last night. I hope that last night's episode, filmed in such difficult conditions captured the determination and strength required to keep going during the bleakest of times #shepherdess."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet Our Yorkshire Farm's family, the Owens

A viewer replied praising Amanda's hard work and admitting their sympathy for sheepdog, Kate: "I felt so bad for Kate during the sheep hunt in deep snow. At one point she looked so forlorn. She loves to go, but I hope she gives the nod to the pups this next winter."

The response prompted Amanda to elaborate further: "Conditions were dire but Kate (and also Bill RIP) has the ability to be able to find buried sheep under the snow. She knows what I don't. A good sheepdog makes all the difference. #sheepdog."

MORE: Amanda Owen sparks concern among fans with new post

MORE: This Downton Abbey star had a cameo in All Creatures Great and Small – did you spot them?

Amanda thanks fans on Instagram for tuning into the new series

Another fan asked her on Twitter: "Could you not use a drone with a heat sensitive camera to search for sheep lost in the snow?" to which Amanda replied: "Actually we did attempt drone footage previously during a particularly brutal weather spell. The wind chill was -15, the drone fell from sky as it froze mid-air, and landing in the deep snow saved it from being irreparable."

The new series has gone down a treat with viewers and seems to be as popular as ever. Amanda shared a series of photos on her Instagram on Thursday thanking fans for tuning in when she revealed the impressive viewing figures.

"A big thank you to all viewers who tuned in to #ouryorkshirefarm on @channel5_tv last night. Nearly two million viewers watched and will grow to three million in consolidated figures. Only losing slot to the mighty Silent Witness."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.