Nathan Fillion paid a gushing tribute to his latest co-star, Pete Davidson, when he shared a snapshot on set of The Rookie alongside him.

The star of the LAPD show took to Instagram with the photo and the message got fans worked up over the show's future.

Nathan captioned the image of them with some kind words about the actor who returned for an episode to play his character's younger brother: "To say I'm a fan of Pete Davidson is an understatement," he wrote.

"His work is always relaxed, natural, and understated. I'm so pleased he's come back to The Rookie to play Nolan's brother again.

"It's a treat to work with this guy, and a bigger treat to call him a friend. If you didn't see the episode last night, it's not too late to stream it on Hulu."

Fans who caught the show rushed to comment on just how good it was and said their connection was amazing.

Pete played Nathan's character's younger brother and fans want him back for more

"The brother character is a brilliant addition," wrote one, while a second added: "The episode was fantastic and the chemistry that you and Pete have together is awesome. I can't wait to see more episodes in the future with Pete."

Nathan's social media followers then inundated him with questions about Pete and when they can expect to see him in the show again.

Some hoped he'd become a permanent member of The Rookie crew and the pairing was definitely a hit. "Does this mean we will see more of Pete's character?" asked another fan, with one more writing: "We love you guys together."

Nathan has been busy filming season four of The Rookie

The popular show just received some other exciting news as Jenna Dewan has been promoted to a series regular for season four.

She updated her fans with a photo from the set and wrote: "The news is out…! So excited to continue working with the amazing cast and crew on @therookie! Bailey’s journey has just begun."

