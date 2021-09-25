Nathan Fillion astounds fans with makeover ahead of The Rookie season four premiere He gave a sneak peek behind the scenes

Nathan Fillion manages to look effortlessly handsome as an LAPD officer in his hit show, The Rookie, but he insists looking good is harder than it appears.

The star took to Instagram with a before-and-after video in which he thanked his glam squad for all their hard work.

In the clip, Nathan documented his time in the hair and makeup chair and fans loved it.

WATCH: Nathan Fillion sported a different look foir his role in Castle

His caption read: "What is my secret to looking good? The right team behind me. Great camera work, lighting, and of course… make up. Just get yourself a @facesbykristina and you’re more than halfway there."

His social media followers flooded him with compliments in the comments. One wrote: "You don’t need a team… you already are ruggedly handsome you," and a second added: "A great canvas doesn’t hurt!" and the makeup artist herself said: "It makes my job a happy one to work with such a handsome face, great talent, kind and appreciative man."

Nathan documented his makeover

His video comes just days before the season four premiere of The Rookie which will hit TV screens on 26 September.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the new series and Nathan can't wait either. In another post on Instagram, he shared The Rookie poster and wrote: "I am so incredibly proud of the men and women who work so hard to bring you this program. Live tweeting the east coast feed on Sunday."

The Rookie season four is back on 26 September

Season three ended on a cliffhanger finale which saw Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Wesley Evers' (Shawn Ashmore) wedding plans interrupted. Pregnant bride-to-be Angela went missing shortly after arch-enemy La Fiera (Camille Guaty) made her escape from prison.

The police drama will return to screens at 10pm ET/PT on Sunday 26 September on ABC.

