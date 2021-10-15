Nathan Fillion makes disappointing discovery as he films season four of The Rookie This doesn't look good

Nathan Fillion couldn't hide his discontent when he made a discovery on the set of The Rookie and shared it with fans on Instagram.

The actor was sporting his LAPD uniform in the shot as he filmed season four of the show, but the image was taken during a break from shooting on the Warner Bros lot.

MORE: Nathan Fillion shares very rare look inside LA mansion and fans can't stop looking at this

Nathan had a look of displeasure and was standing in the foreground of the photo with an orange couch and a water fountain behind him.

He explained what the scene was in the caption which read: "If you ever visit the WB lot, you may get a chance to see the Friends couch. My review? Heavy on the couch, light on the friends."

Nathan stumbled upon the Friends couch

The Friends quips immediately began pouring in with fellow actor Justin Long writing: "So no one told you the lot was gonna be this way?" and a fan adding: "The one where a rookie finds a couch."

While Nathan's surroundings did little to impress him, the fourth season of The Rookie certainly isn't disappointing.

MORE: The Rookie's Nathan Fillion astounds fans with makeover ahead of season four premiere

SEE: Nathan Fillion leaves fans amazed by seriously shredded physique

Fans were delighted when the show returned on 26 September on ABC, and Nathan also thanked everyone involved for making the police drama a hit too.

Nathan loves working on The Rookie

In a post on social media, alongside a poster for the new season, he wrote: "I am so incredibly proud of the men and women who work so hard to bring you this program."

Season three ended on a cliffhanger finale which saw Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Wesley Evers' (Shawn Ashmore) wedding plans interrupted. Pregnant bride-to-be Angela went missing shortly after arch-enemy La Fiera (Camille Guaty) made her escape from prison.

So there's no doubt the new series has numerous exciting plots to look forward to.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.