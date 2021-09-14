The Rookie's Nathan Fillion amazes fans with video of his cat from inside his home They were not expecting that!

Nathan Fillion delighted his social media followers when he shared an unexpected glimpse inside his home - and his cat stole the show.

The Rookie star showed off his soft side with a clip of his beloved pet indulging in its dinner. But the joyous noises coming from the feline were unique to say the least.

Nathan shared the video and captioned it: "He only makes this sound when he's super happy. #raptor."

WATCH: Nathan Fillion looks so different in his role in Castle

The cat did indeed sound just like a velociraptor dinosaur and wouldn't have been out of place in Jurassic Park. Nathan's post caused quite the stir as his fans rushed to tell him just how adorable it was.

One wrote: "This is the best sound EVER!!! Purring, chirping & eating- the three greatest sounds a cat makes," and another added: "Aww he is absolutely adorable," and a third said: "OMG this is the best."

Nathan's clip was an unexpected treat as he normally shares career news or sneak peeks of The Rookie on his feed.

Nathan's cat stole the show

Just recently, Nathan got his fans excited with a look at the new season of his hit LAPD show. He reminded his followers of the air date for season four - and it's so soon!

Nathan posted a clip from season four and said it's making its return on 26 September. Fans were thrilled by the news and amazed it's almost here.

"Can’t wait. One of the few shows I really look forward to," wrote one, while another added: "CAN. NOT. WAIT," and a third said: "Yay, finally."

The Rookie is gearing up for season four

The Rookie season three ended on a cliffhanger finale which saw Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Wesley Evers' (Shawn Ashmore) wedding plans interrupted. Pregnant bride-to-be Angela went missing shortly after arch-enemy La Fiera (Camille Guaty) made her escape from prison.

The police drama will return to screens at 10pm ET/PT on Sunday 26 September on ABC.

