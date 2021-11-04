Duchess Camilla is a 'huge fan' of this popular ITV drama - and would love to make a cameo!

The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed that she is such a huge fan of ITV crime drama Grace that she'd love to appear in an episode!

Camilla visited the set of the popular series - which is currently filming its second season - on Thursday to meet John Simm, who stars as troubled Brighton policeman Roy Grace, and Peter James, the writer of the detective books the show is based on.

She confessed that she is a "huge fan" of both the book and adaptation before jokingly asking for a cameo role in the new episodes!

She gushed: "I love your books. I've read them all, cover to cover. So I will know what vaguely is going on."

Turning to actor John Simm, she remarked that he was "how [she] imagined the character of Roy Grace."

It's not the first time the royal has met the best-selling author; back in October, she invited him along with the Grace actor to a reception for writers and supporters of The Reading Room at Clarence House in October. Camilla recently named the Roy Grace book series her recent recommendation on her successful Reading Room book club on Instagram.

Camilla says she's a "huge fan" of the ITV series

At Thursday's engagement, they greeted her again as she toured the set while chatting happily before watching a scene being filmed on the seafront.

The first series of Grace aired in March, and series two is expected to air in Spring 2022. The upcoming three episodes will be adaptations of the novels Dead Man's Footsteps, Dead Tomorrow and Not Dead Enough.

Speaking about the success of the show, Doctor Who actor John said: "Without such amazing writing behind it, this would be just another generic cop show," he said. "But because of the source material – I am also thinking of the Frost books, Morse books – it's great to have that wealth of material to draw on.

"To read the books and get inside the head of my character has been a wonderful experience. The books are hugely successful, so it's up to us not mess it up."

