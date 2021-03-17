Grace: will there be an episode two of hit ITV drama? Did you enjoy the ITV drama?

ITV's new drama Grace took viewers by storm earlier this week - and we can't wait for the next episode! Although the release date has yet to be confirmed, ITV a second episode will be released in 2021.

MORE: Viewers are saying the same thing about ITV drama Grace

The series is based on the bestselling crime novels by Peter James, and follows detective Roy Grace - a detective who uses his own unusual methods in his investigations while also dealing with his own demons after his wife mysteriously went missing six years earlier.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you caught up with Grace?

The first episode of the three-part series followed Grace as he attempted to find a groom who went missing on his stag do - and it is revealed that the groom's pals buried him alive in an outlandish prank before dying in a drink and drive accident - leaving Michael in his terrifying predicament. But what cases will Roy be tackling in episode two? Find out more here...

Grace episode two: Looking Good Dead

Episode two will be based on Peter's second novel in the Grace series, Looking Good Dead - and the novel sounds amazing and terrifying in equal measure. The synopsis reads: "Tom Bryce did what any decent person would do. But within hours of picking up the CD that had been left behind on the train seat next to him, and attempting to return it to its owner, he is the sole witness to a vicious murder.

The series is based on a bestselling series of novels

"Then his young family are threatened with their lives if he goes to the police. But supported by his wife, Kellie, he bravely makes a statement to the murder enquiry team headed by Detective Superintendent Roy Grace... And from that moment the killing of the Bryce family becomes a mere formality – and a grisly attraction.

MORE: John Simm admits some fans might 'not like' ITV's Grace compared to famed novels

"Notice of Kellie and Tom's deaths has already been posted on the internet. You can log on and see them on a website. They are looking good dead."

Are you looking forward to episode two?

Speaking about the series, author Peter told ITV: "I just love it, I'm thrilled to bits. I think everyone who is a fan of the Roy Grace novels is going to have a good time. I don't think they'll be disappointed, I don't think we're going to have many emails saying 'that's not how we imagined it'! They have really done it justice."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.