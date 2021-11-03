Endeavour star Sara Vickers teases future for Joan and Morse Do you think Morse and Joan will end up together?

Endeavour star Sara Vickers has given an insight into the on-screen relationship between main character DS Endeavour Morse, played by Shaun Evans, and her character Joan Thursday.

Sara, who is currently starring in the second series of Guilt, spoke to RadioTimes.com about the romantic connection between Joan and Morse. She said: "There’s this odd game that Joan and Endeavour have been playing for a long time – with him being kind of closed off and not quite putting his cards on the table. When Shaun Evans and I talk about it he always says to me, 'This is clearly all Joan’s fault' and I’m like, 'No, no, no, this is all your fault!'"

In the latest series that aired in September, there was a professional conflict between the pair when Joan became involved in one of Morse’s cases. Discussing this new dynamic between the two, Sara said: "They’ve both got a pretty astute moral compass and yet they see things differently. Morse is very much playing by his rulebook, coming from the police, and she’s able to be a bit more liberated because she’s not part of the police."

She continued: "So she and Morse do sometimes disagree with how things should be done. But that’s lovely because that brings out a different side of the relationship between the two of them and they challenge each other."

Sara plays Joan, daughter of DI Fred Thursday, in Endeavour

The actress also addressed the mixed response towards Joan’s potential romance with DS Jim Strange, played by Sean Rigby. She said: "I know there has been a bit of a mixed response to the Joan/Jim situation."

"Endeavour has had lots of dalliances along the way and Joan’s had one difficult relationship with a married man so you knew that was never going to end well… but it’s funny that the first time we’ve ventured into the possibility that she could go elsewhere and there’s a bit of an uproar," she joked.

