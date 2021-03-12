John Simm admits some fans might 'not like' ITV's Grace compared to famed novels The new drama is based on Peter James' Roy Grace novels

John Simm, who is due to star in ITV's Grace this weekend, has admitted that some viewers may "not like" the new series due to inevitable comparisons to the Peter James novels on which the show is based.

Speaking to press ahead of his debut as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace in the new crime drama, the Life of Mars actor was keen to stress that the series and book remain separate. "It's a delicate balancing act because they're two different things: A novel isn't a TV show, and a TV show isn't a novel.

John Simm as DS Roy Grace

"While we're trying to be true to source material, it's a TV show and so fans of the novel... some of them will be up in arms because it won't be the characters they had in their head."

He added: "I can't really be worrying if the people who are into the novels won't like it. You have to take it from the standpoint of nobody knows the novels and nobody knows what is gonna happen, and that it is a separate entity."

The synopsis for Grace, which is a two-part drama focusing on Peter James' books Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead, states the show is based on a detective, "fixated by the disappearance of his beloved wife, Sandy, which haunts his thoughts.

Richie Campbell also stars

"His unorthodox police methods have come under scrutiny once again and Grace is walking a career tightrope and risks being moved from the job he loves most."

Joining John Simm in the drama is Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson. Viewers will recognise Richie from popular shows like Liar and Top Boy. Other cast members include Game of Thrones' Laura Ephinstone, The Split's Amaka Okafor and Brad Morrison.

Peter James, the brains behind the stories, opened up about his delight at the novels being turned into the ITV series. He said: "With John in the lead, the brilliant scripting by Russell Lewis, and our wonderful production team, I'm confident that fans of my novels, and of TV crime dramas in general, will be in for a treat."

