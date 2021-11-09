Adam Peaty's mum brands Strictly results a 'total fix' following exit with Katya Jones The pair were eliminated on Sunday night

Adam Peaty's mum Caroline has broken her silence following his shock exit from Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night.

The 26-year-old Olympian was voted out of the competition alongside partner Katya Jones after losing the dance-off to Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin.

WATCH: Katya Jones shares highlights from Strictly journey with Adam Peaty following exit

Taking to Twitter in the wake of his departure, Caroline hit out at the show, describing the vote as a "total fix".

She wrote: "Such an amazing partnership and Katya you have taught my baby boy to dance, thank you. Total fix and I'm not buying the public vote."

Caroline Peaty took to Twitter following her son's Strictly exit

Just prior to that, Caroline had admitted she was unhappy to see her son in the bottom two, tweeting: "What a total farce, neither Tilly or @adam_peaty deserve to be in the dance off!"

In response, one Strictly fan told Caroline: "This isn't the Olympics, it’s an entertainment show where people vote based on what they like. Someone had to go. Adam's been fantastic and achieved so much to get this far. You're doing him a great disservice by calling it a farce and knocking the remaining contestants #bekind."

She took issue with the show's 'inconsistent judging'

Caroline replied: "Everyone is entitled to an opinion, I have watched this show for the first time and I have seen with my own eyes that the judging is not consistent or fair, not just with Adam either! And just so you know I am a kind person."

It comes after Adam shared a lengthy message with fans following his departure from the show. "Thank you Katya for being there every single day, you are incredible," he wrote in part.

Adam and Katya were voted off the show on Sunday night

"I don't have enough positive words for you and what an amazing person and dancer you are. Thank you to everyone behind the scenes, you are brilliant. I'm so grateful for everyone who has made this experience so amazing. @tillyramsay you were incredible and I'm so glad you get to show how much of an amazing dancer you are again next week!

"For the people who tried to bring us down throughout the show, please challenge yourself to be better. The world needs much more positivity and truth."

