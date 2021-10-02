Who is Adam Peaty's girlfriend Eirianedd Munro? Discover the Strictly star's love life The Olympic swimmer has teamed up with Katya Jones

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty is one of the glittering stars in this year's Strictly Come Dancing, vying for a place in the final alongside his dance partner Katya Jones.

But away from the dance floor, how much do you know about his family and loved ones?

Who is Adam Peaty?

Adam is 26 years old, having been born on 28 December 1994. He's the youngest of four children born to his parents, Caroline and Mark Peaty. He is one of the biggest names in world swimming and was one of the standout stars of this year's Olympics, where he made history by becoming the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title, after claiming gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics and Tokyo 2020 in the Men's 100m Breaststroke.

As well as his three gold and two silver Olympic medals, Adam is an eight-time World Champion, a sixteen-time European Champion and a three-time Commonwealth Champion. The holder of the world record in 50-metre and 100-metre breaststroke events, Adam was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to swimming.

Is Adam Peaty in a relationship?

He may have won two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, but he also has the heart of his girlfriend, Eirianedd Munro. The couple met while Adam was training at Loughborough University. He was previously in a relationship with Anna Zair until 2017.

Adam and his partner Eiri

Eirianedd, also know as Eiri, is a 23-year-old artist from Wales. Just like her partner, she has a huge following of over 19,000 followers on her Instagram account @eirimunro.

Do they have any children?

Although they haven't yet tied the knot, Adam and Eirianedd are parents to young son George, who was born in 2020. Last month, the couple celebrated George's first birthday and proud dad gushed on Instagram: "Happy 1st Birthday to my king. I can't believe how fast this year has gone and how much you’ve grown. See you tomorrow."

The couple share a son together

Adam often shares lovely snaps of his family on social media, including one just before he joined the dance show. "Enjoying my time at home before it's gets real busy!" he wrote back in August.

Towards the end of lockdown in March, the dad-of-one posted a sweet snapshot of the trio and remarked: "Sunset walks with the family. Never take the little things we have for granted."

