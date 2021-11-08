Strictly's Katya Jones and Adam Peaty break silence after emotional exit The pair were eliminated from the competition on Sunday

Katya Jones and Adam Peaty have both spoken out following their emotional exit from Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night.

The pair were voted out of the competition after a tense dance-off with Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin, with the judges split in their decision on who to send home.

Taking to Instagram a short time after their elimination, 32-year-old Katya posted a video reel of the couple's time together and simply wrote: "Thank you for the fun! #teampeachy #strictlycomedancing #strictly."

Olympic swimmer Adam, meanwhile, shared a lengthy message with his fans along with a series of snapshots showing him and Katya together. "What an experience @bbcstrictly has been," he wrote.

Katya shared a video reel of her time with Adam

"I'm so grateful for my time on this show, from the highs of performing in front of millions and the extreme challenge of learning a new routine within 3 days every week, it's been incredible.

"I didn't know how much it meant to me until I got a bit emotional after my dance off; however, I don't think it was the dancing that pushed me over the edge, but the two years of the constant challenge with myself combined with the energy to win the Olympics and becoming a father at the same time.

Adam shared a heartfelt message with his fans

"My emotions are one of my strongest attributes and I'm not ashamed to show that I'm human," the 26-year-old stated.

"It's crazy to me because I thought I was 'ok' but I am not. We all have to wear a piece of armour to get the job done and it wasn't until this week that I knew I could let it go. I'm still healing from the trials and tribulations that elite sporting athletes go through but with that I'm also adapting and learning from life."

The pair were voted out of the competition after a tense dance-off

Of his partner, the athlete said: "Thank you Katya for being there every single day, you are incredible. I don't have enough positive words for you and what an amazing person and dancer you are. Thank you to everyone behind the scenes, you are brilliant. I'm so grateful for everyone who has made this experience so amazing. @tillyramsay you were incredible and I'm so glad you get to show how much of an amazing dancer you are again next week!

"For the people who tried to bring us down throughout the show, please challenge yourself to be better. The world needs much more positivity and truth.

Adam with his girlfriend Eirianedd and their son, George

"Time to get some rest (although my book launches this week!!!) I’ll come back the strongest version of the real me and I can’t wait to start racing again!"

