The Crown co-writer Jemima Khan quits after disagreeing with Diana's portrayal

Princess Diana's friend Jemima Khan has opened up about leaving The Crown after disagreeing with the co-writer over Diana's portrayal.

Speaking to The Times, Jemima, who was set to co-write the show, said: "In 2019, Peter Morgan asked me to co-write on the fifth series of The Crown, particularly those episodes which concerned Princess Diana’s last years before she died. After a great deal of thought, having never spoken publicly about any of this before, I decided to contribute."

"It was really important to me that the final years of my friend’s life be portrayed accurately and with compassion, as has not always happened in the past… We worked together on the outline and scripts from September 2020 until February 2021.

"When our co-writing agreement was not honoured, and when I realised that particular storyline would not necessarily be told as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped, I requested that all my contributions be removed from the series."

Jemima opened up about stepping away from the show

Back in September, Imelda Staunton, who is set to play the Queen in season five, confirmed that the new series will be back in 2022. She said: "Hello I am Imelda Staunton and I am currently on the set of The Crown where we have begun filming season five.

"I am delighted to be here inheriting the role of Queen Elizabeth from two outstanding actresses, most recently Olivia Colman and who could forget the actress who originated the part, Claire Foy. I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard they set. Hopefully I look calm, collected and capable, my stomach meanwhile is doing somersaults."

She concluded: "On behalf of the cast and crew we look forward to bringing you the next season of The Crown in November 2022."

