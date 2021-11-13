Sara Davies reveals her dad's incredible link to Strictly Come Dancing The star is excited to be taking part in the hit BBC show

Dragons' Den star Sara Davies has follows in the footsteps of her father Frank in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing. In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Sara reveals that Frank once danced for former Strictly judge Len Goodman.

"He told me he did it to meet girls, but from the ages of ten to 16 he was really into it and danced at Blackpool and for Len," Sara, 37, tells the magazine.

"Mum and Dad are mega fans of the show, so they'll be there week one and you'll spot my dad easily because he'll be the one up out of his chair, Shirley Ballas-style, privately critiquing me," Sara, who established one of the country’s biggest and most profitable craft businesses, Crafter's Companion said.

And she has been looking to her fellow Dragon's Den star Deborah Meaden – who took part in Strictly in 2013 - for tips on how to foxtrot her way to the top of the leader board on the show. "I actually knew when we were filming the next series of Dragons' Den, but was still sworn to secrecy," she says. "So I was surreptitiously trying to get tips out of Deborah without her twigging. I know Deborah loved every minute of the experience, so I’m hoping I'll feel the same."

Sara has been getting tips from former Strictly contestant Deborah Meaden

And the star has leaned on husband Simon during her grueling rehearsals. "Simon's my rock in everything I do and my Strictly journey will be no different. So when I’m slumped in a heap sobbing because I've done 60 hours of dance practice and I’m so exhausted I can’t remember my own name, he'll be the one picking me up, dusting me down and popping me on that train to London."

