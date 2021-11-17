Courteney Cox's new TV show confirms release date – and it's sooner than you think We're excited for this!

Courteney Cox has been busy in recent months filming her brand new TV show for STARZ, Shining Vale. And now, the release date for the new series has finally been confirmed and won't have to wait much longer.

Despite filming up until recently, the new comedy will be released on STARZ on 6 March in the US and Canada. Meanwhile, fans in the UK will be able to watch the show on STARZ streaming platform, STARZPLAY from the same date.

The series is dubbed a black comedy, and comes from Sharon Horgan, the creator behind Catastrophe. It tells the story of a family who move away from their home in a busy city to enjoy suburb life. Friends star Courteney will be playing the role of Patricia Phelps, a writer and the matriarch of the Phelps family, whose mental health takes a turn after her marriage takes a bad turn.

The synopsis reads: "A former 'wild child' who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women's empowerment novel... Pat is now clean and sober 17 years later but totally unfulfilled.

Courteney Cox in new show Shining Vale

"Buying a 200-year-old house that was on the market for almost three years and sold for more than $250K below asking seemed like a good idea on paper, but Pat senses that the Phelps are not alone; especially when an old-fashioned-looking woman appears hovering outside their family room window."

Joining Courteney in the new show is Oscar nominee Greg Kinnear, perhaps best-known for his role in As Good As It Gets and You Got Mail. The Friends star even shared a glimpse of filming behind the scenes of Shining Vale, on which she also works as a producer. The actress posted a reel video on her social media, telling her fans: "Here I am on the backlot of Warner Brothers filming my show, Shining Vale.

"There's definitely a lot of time between set-ups, but I don't get bored. No, I see opportunity all around." The video then cut to a hilarious montage of Courteney working all around the WB lot, manning a fire truck, serving food at a stall and giving fans a tour of the lot.

