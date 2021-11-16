Downton Abbey fans spot major revelation about fan favourite character in new poster - did you spot it? Major news for Daisy!

The first official trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era film was released this week and we think we speak for fans everywhere when we say cannot wait for it to hit screens!

Also released alongside the trailer was a poster detailing the cast of characters appearing in the film, and while some fans were left bereft after realising a key character will not appear in a major way, others were overjoyed after spotting a major revelation about fan favourite Daisy.

WATCH: See the official trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era

It seems that along with a wedding between chauffeur-turned-heir Tom Branson and his new love interest Lucy that audiences can perhaps expect to hear a second pair of wedding bells ringing...

"Daisy Parker!! So glad she and Andy got married!!" one excited fan wrote, which prompted another to reply: "I spied the ring in the new pics..."

Someone else added: "I do hope we get some scenes of Andy and Daisy's romance and it's not just brushed over," while a fourth simply wrote: "Ooh Yay! Daisy and Andy got their happy ending."

Daisy is named as Daisy Parker on the new poster

Fans will remember that Daisy, who started out as Ms Patmore's kitchen maid, was previously married to former Downton footman William Mason. The two wed shortly after William returned from war and before he sadly died from his injuries, which occurred in season two.

Andrew Parker, played by actor Michael Fox, was introduced into the series in season five, but the romance between him and Daisy only ramped up during the 2019 Downton movie in which he revealed his true feelings for her.

Fingers crossed we see more of their relationship when Downton Abbey: A New Era is released in theatres across the UK and US on 18 March 2022. The follow-up to the hugely successful 2019 movie adaption of the ITV period drama was originally planned for Christmas - however, delays in production have forced the date to be set back by three months.

The first film, which was created by screenwriter Julian Fellowes, followed a Royal Visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff from the King and Queen of England and ended with a ball fitting for the Royal Family.

