Derry Girls star drives fans wild after teasing romance for series three This HAS to happen…

Derry Girls is currently filming its third series for Channel 4 and we cannot wait to be reunited with our favourite group of teens. But now, one of the stars of the show has teased a potential romance between two characters – and we seriously hope this happens.

Dylan Llewellyn, who plays James Maguire, also known as the "wee English fella" in the sitcom, has become somewhat of a Tik Tok star in recent months and recently drove fans wild with his recent video. The actor jumped on a recent trend to tease a romantic storyline between his character and Saoirse-Monica Jackson's character, Erin Quinn.

WATCH: The best of Derry Girls series two

The video sees the actor staring at Erin on his TV screen while Taylor Swift's Wildest Dreams is playing in the background hinting that James has fallen madly in love with her.

Plenty of fans picked up on the potential storyline and flooded the comments section of the video. One person said excitedly: "Season three hint???", as a second added: "Bestie don't tease us I'll cry!"

A third fan commented: "If y'all don't get together in season three expect me at your door, ANGRY." Meanwhile a fourth agree, writing: "That's all I've wanted this whole show, please don't be joking."

Derry Girls is filming series three

Audiences were thrilled last month when it was announced that the stars of the BAFTA-winning comedy were back filming new episodes. Dylan's co-star Siobhán McSweeney took to Instagram to share the good news, posting a photo of a nun’s headpiece and black shoes, captioning it: "Hello old friend. #sistermichael #derrygirls."

While the series has been a huge success with viewers and critics alike, sadly, it looks like the third series will be the last. Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee recently released a statement saying: "It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series.

"Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly…very slowly…start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a more hopeful phase."

