Courteney Cox shares genius hack for getting your blender squeaky clean The Friends star may have just changed our lives

Oh, we do love a celebrity cleaning hack, and who better to improve our kitchen lives than Courtney Cox herself, aka cleaning-obsessed Monica from Friends.

The actress shared the post on her social media, revealing a genius way of cleaning one's blender after making smoothies. "Cleaning hack that actually works," she captioned the video.

WATCH: Courteney shows off her blender hack

Telling fans she spotted the hack on Instagram, Courteney said: "Take a dirty blender from your smoothie, rinse it, dish soap…pretty decent."

The star is seen squirting washing up liquid into her dirty blender, then filling it with a little water and placing it back on the appliance base before whizzing it up. The result is a lovely clean blender, all ready to make your next smoothie.

Why on earth haven't we thought of this? All those hours trying to get the smoothie gunk out of the bottom of the blender!

Wow! Courteney's very clean blender

Unsurprisingly, the mother-of-one's Instagram followers went crazy for her helpful hack, with one posting: "This is so clever, I love it!!" and another saying, "Monica would have totally created that hack!!!!"

Some fans were already a step ahead of the star, as one told her: "I’ve been doing that for 30 years. But I only use one pump of soap." Another wrote: "Add ice if you need to scour it for stuck on material." Ooh, another amazing tip!

Courteney is quite the home cook and often shares her recipes with her online fans. She recently posted a great tutorial on making biscotti, telling followers: "I don’t know what happened to me but I got real serious about these biscottis."

Once again, Courteney's fans got serious Monica vibes from the clip and we totally imagined her whipping up the treats for Joey, Chandler and Co.

"You are a real Monica," said one follower, while another posted, "Tbh never thought of making biscotti but now that you did I’m definitely making it because THAT looks sooooo good."