Meghan Markle's connection to Netflix's Virgin River might surprise you

Virgin River has been a huge hit on Netflix - and it's easy to see why! The romantic drama follows midwife Mel as she moves to a new town and embarks on a will-they-won't-they relationship with Jack - but did you know that Meghan Markle has a special connection to the show?

MORE: Virgin River star shares major update on season four - and fans will be over the moon

Tom Matheson, who plays Doc in the hit show, directed an episode of Suits back in 2011, and was full of praise for the Duchess of Sussex during his time working on the popular show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Virgin River shares behind the scenes clip

He told Page Six: "She was charming and she had an aura about her that was special. I could see that she had a very unique quality and the camera loved her. For me as a director, she was easy to shoot. Just point it in that direction, it’ll be fine." He added that she was "great, very down to earth and there were no airs put on".

Fans have been desperate for the fourth season to arrive on Netflix. This week, viewers were thrilled to see star of the show, Martin Henderson, take to Instagram to share a very exciting update. The 47-year-old actor who stars as Jack Sheridan in the light-hearted drama, revealed that season four is now in the post-production stage, meaning that filming has officially wrapped.

MORE: Virgin River shares new photos from season four - and fans can't believe how much this character has changed!

MORE: Could this Virgin River star be returning to Grey's Anatomy?

Have you been enjoying the new series?

"Doing a little post production work on #VirginRiver season 4. Making sure it's all smooth and satisfying for the best fans EVER! Y'all have a lovely weekend wherever you find yourselves," he wrote alongside a photo that showed him in a recording booth.

Martin, along with Alexandra Breckenridge, Tim Matheson, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley and more of our favourite Virgin River residents, are expected to return to reprise their roles in the new episodes.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.