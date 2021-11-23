Virgin River star shares major update on season four - and fans will be over the moon Are you a fan of the Netflix drama?

Fans are eagerly awaiting season four o Netflix drama Virgin River and were thrilled this weekend when star of the show, Martin Henderson, took to Instagram to share a very exciting update.

The 47-year-old actor who stars as Jack Sheridan in the light-hearted drama, revealed that season four is now in the post-production stage, meaning that filming has officially wrapped.

"Doing a little post production work on #VirginRiver season 4. Making sure it's all smooth and satisfying for the best fans EVER! Y'all have a lovely weekend wherever you find yourselves," he wrote alongside a photo that showed him in a recording booth.

Fans were naturally delighted and took to the comment section in their hundreds. "I can't believe you guys are almost done! Can't wait to see the final product. Thank you for such an amazing show!! @martinhendersonofficial," one fan wrote.

Martin shared with fans that he was recording voiceover for season four

Another said: "This cannot happen fast enough …… I need a @virginriverseries fix bad man!" and a third added: "Yay!!! So excited for season 4!!!"

Post-production usually refers to editing that occurs after filming has taken place and is the final stage in the process before a show or film is released to the public; anything from special effects to voiceovers is added in at this stage.

Are you a fan of the light-hearted Netflix drama?

Currently, there's no news as to when season four will be released, but the update that post-production has begun is sure to raise fans' spirits. While it's unlikely that new episodes will arrive on Netflix this year, fans should keep in mind that season three wrapped up production in December 2020 and was released in July 2021. So if all goes to plan, we could be settling down to binge-watch the new episodes in just six-months time!

The future of the feel-good series was announced in September. In a rare move for the streaming platform, it was revealed that the show has been renewed not one but two more seasons, taking it up to season five.

Martin, along with Alexandra Breckenridge, Tim Matheson, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley and more of our favourite Virgin River residents, are expected to return to reprise their roles in the new episodes.

It's also believed that season four will see the return of Annette O'Toole, who plays the town's resident busy body, Hope. The actress was notably absent from season three after the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible for her to join the rest of the cast during filming in 2020.

