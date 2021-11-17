Virgin River shares new photos from season four - and fans can't believe how much this character has changed! Season four is currently filming in Vancouver

Viewers still have a while to wait before Virgin River season four hits screens, but the team behind the smash-hit Netflix drama have been keeping fans entertained in recent weeks by sharing some entertaining behind the scenes snaps.

However, a recent post caused a bit of a stir when fans spotted that one of the show's stars has undergone something of a transformation. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the official Virgin River Instagram account shared a slideshow of all the male actors on the show. "BTS with the guys" the post was captioned.

Taking to the comment section, one wrote in response: "Omg… is that Ricky? He has grown up lots lol!" Another echoed this, writing: "I didn't recognise Ricky in the first pic!" and a third simply shared their shock by commenting: "Ricky!!!!"

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey, who portrays the character, was just 18 years old when the first series was filmed but is now 21, which perhaps explains why he looks somewhat different.

Meanwhile, the future of the feel-good series was announced in September. In a rare move for the streaming platform, the two upcoming seasons were announced at the same time on 21 September, meaning that fans will have one less thing to worry about when season four hits screens.

There's no news when that will be yet, but given that filming is suspected to be ongoing until at least the end of 2021, it's unlikely that it will arrive on Netflix this year. However, fans should keep in mind that season three wrapped up production in December 2020 and was released in July 2021, meaning that there was only a six-month wait once filming ended.

Alexandra, along with Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley and more of your favourite Virgin River residents, are expected to return to reprise their roles in the new episodes.

It's believed that season four will also see the return of Annette O'Toole, who plays the town's resident busy body, Hope. The actress was notably absent from season three after the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible for her to join the rest of the cast during filming in 2020.

