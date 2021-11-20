Call the Midwife's Helen George reveals joy after welcoming second child with Jack Ashton Congratulations to these Call the Midwife stars!

Call the Midwife stars Helen George and Jack Ashton have welcomed their second child.

Sharing the wonderful baby news alongside the first photo on her Instagram on Friday evening, the Birmingham-born actress revealed her joy in a heartfelt message to mark her husband's birthday, which read: "Happiest of birthdays my love. What a week. And forevermore you will share your birthday week with your second born, sorry I couldn’t cross my legs any longer Xxx."



Helen did not reveal whether the couple have welcomed a baby brother or sister for their eldest child, Wren Ivy, and have yet to share the tot's name.

Helen and Jack started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of the beloved BBC period drama when production took place in South Africa. The actress stars as Trixie Franklin in the beloved period drama, while Jack used to play Reverend Tom Hereward.

The blonde beauty was previously married to actor Oliver Boot but the couple split up in 2015, the same year the actress reached the quarter-finals on Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

Helen shared the adorable first photo of her newborn on Instagram

Almost a year after finding love with Jack, Helen gave birth to their first child in September 2017. Although little Wren was born well and healthy, the actress developed a liver condition called ICP (intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy).

ICP is a serious liver disorder which is caused by a build-up of acid within the body. The condition means there is a higher risk of stillbirth and a potentially dangerous childbirth. The actress has since become a patron of ICP Support, who she credits with helping her when living dealing with the condition.

Helen and Jack welcomed their first child in 2017

In a previous interview with Event Magazine, Helen shared: "The side effects are mainly a really strong sense of itching. I was scratching myself so much I had bruises all over my body. It's awful. It can drive women to suicide in some cases. It's a horrific illness."

Meanwhile, in May, Helen revealed why both she and Jack initially kept their romance private, including during her first pregnancy. During a candid chat with the Daily Mail's You Magazine, the TV star admitted: "It helped to have Terri Coates, our midwifery adviser, on set. There were a couple of times when I was like, 'Is this right? Is this normal?'"

