The Wheel of Time: viewers are all saying the same thing about explosive episode four Spoilers ahead!

The fourth episode of Prime Video’s epic fantasy drama The Wheel of Time aired on Friday, and fans of the show are all saying the same thing about the explosive latest instalment.

The most recent episode saw Nynaeve channel a One Power magic that saves the lives of Moiraine and Lan and overwhelms Logain, who claimed to be the Dragon Reborn at the beginning of the episode.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to praise the exciting instalment. One person wrote: "So I haven’t read the books yet but so far I’m enjoying this series, to be honest, especially EPISODE 4 *insert goosebumps*," while another agreed, writing: "This past week's episode of @TheWheelOfTime is the BEST ONE YET!!! Applause, Standing ovation, tears and cheers!!!"

A third person commented: "I. Got. Chills. *That* last scene in episode four (and previous scenes of course) automatically made Nynaeve one of my top fave characters," while another added: "#TheWheelOfTime ep four got me super shook!!!!!"

Many viewers have expressed their impatience at having to wait for the weekly episode release. One person wrote: "#TheWheelOfTime is really really good, but I have no patience to watch weekly episodes on a STREAMING platform," while another agreed, writing: "Should I just wait until all episodes are released so I can binge-watch them during the holiday break?"

Viewers praised the latest episode

The new series is an adaptation of Robert Jordan's novel series of the same name, and some viewers have noticed some slight changes from the books. One person wrote: "LOVING. EVERY. SECOND of #TheWheelOfTime so far. No, it’s not exact, but the story and character roots are all there and I can see set-ups being created for later pieces… I’m honestly really enjoying getting very in-character surprises in this well-loved story," while another person added: "Some change with the books, but I like how they're building the characters. And what a finale!"

For those who have yet to see the new epic fantasy series, it follows Moraine, a member of an incredibly powerful all-female organisation, as she takes a group of five young people on a journey around the world, believing one of them might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful individual prophesied to either save the world or destroy it.

