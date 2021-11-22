The Wheel of Time: viewers are all saying the same thing following its release Fans of the novel have commented on the series

The new epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time released its first three episodes on Amazon Prime on Friday and viewers of the show are all saying the same thing about it.

MORE: Rosamund Pike's disastrous injury on set of The Wheel of Time revealed

Fans of the new series have taken to Twitter to praise the cinematic quality of the show as well as the changes made from the novel series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time

One person tweeted: "#TheWheelOfTime is becoming the new talk of the town. It totally deserves it. The world-building is so great, and I love how it focuses on so many characters. The magic sequences were absolutely amazing," while another added: "I love everything about the show, I can't believe the quality, the characters, the set-ups it's AMAZING."

A third person agreed, writing: "#TheWheelOfTime is ESCAPISM at its finest. It’s just so well done."

The new Amazon Prime series is based on Robert Jordan's novel series of the same name, and some fans have noticed the slight changes in the television adaptation from the series. One person tweeted: "Really enjoying #TheWheelOfTime show so far. I love the whole book series. So far, I think I see why they've made the changes from the books that they have, and I'm fine with those. Looking forward to the next episodes and hopefully seeing the show all the way to the Last Battle," while another added: "As someone who has been living with these books as a HUGE part of my life for 30 years, I can say in all honesty... I love it. I love them. I understand the changes. I'm invested. I want more."

MORE: The Wheel of Time star gives away huge season one spoiler ahead of series release

MORE: Rosamund Pike’s new fantasy drama The Wheel of Time: everything we know so far

While most viewers are enjoying the differences in the series, a few have taken an issue with it. One person tweeted: "Two episodes into #TheWheelOfTime and I’m sadly not enjoying it. There are too many unnecessary and huge changes from the books that I do not like. Especially the dynamic between Lan and Moiraine. In the book, she’s the one who urges to go to Shadar Logoth and not Lan who cautions."

Viewers praised the first three episodes

Many viewers also took to social media to comment on the show’s casting and incredible performances. One person wrote: "Just finished watching the first three episodes of #TheWheelOfTime and I’m really enjoying it. Really digging the story, the world-building and the characters. Rosamund Pike’s performance is great. And I’m excited to see where it goes throughout this season," while another added: "The casting is absolutely incredible. It’s impossible for me to pick a favourite casting/character but Padan Fain is definitely up there. Johann Myers is so sinister in his grin alone. I can’t wait to see what @rafejudkins has in store for us!"

A third person tweeted: "Watched the first two episodes of The Wheel of Time. Serious high fantasy and diverse cast. I’m most attracted to the pragmatic caretaker characters Moiraine, Lan, and Nynaeve. Will keep watching!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.