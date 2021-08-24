Nine Perfect Strangers fans are convinced this cast member is related to Hollywood star The resemblance is uncanny!

Nine Perfect Strangers is the new show that everyone is talking about right now. Starring Nicole Kidman, the series centres around a group of strangers (nine, in fact), who visit a wellness retreat and quickly realise that they had no idea of what they signed up for. During the show, one of the cast members, in particular, has had fans talking thanks to her amazing resemblance to a Hollywood star.

Grace Van Patten plays Zoe, a young woman who is visiting the centre with her parents after the family suffered a tremendous loss. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: “This girl looks so much like Shailene Woodley it's tripping me out #NinePerfectStrangers,” while another added: “The next David E. Kelley x Nicole Kidman miniseries doesn't feature Shailene Woodley this time but they got pretty close with Grace Van Patten. #NinePerfectStrangers.”

WATCH: Nicole Kidman shares trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers

A third person added: “Grace Van Patten has some real Shailene Woodley energy in this.” Can you see the resemblance between the two?

While the pair look like they could be sisters, they are not actually related to one another. Shailene has one younger brother, while Grace has two younger sisters.

Can you see the resemblance?

Have you been enjoying the series so far? The show has received rave reviews not only for its plot but for its glittering cast. Other famous faces who star in Nine Perfect Strangers include Luke Evans, Melvin Bragg, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone and Samara Weaving. Fans have also been loving the ‘enemies-to-lovers storyline between Melissa McCarthy and Bobby Cannavale’s characters, Frances and Tony.

One person mused on Twitter: "I'm calling it, Frances and Tony are gonna get together. After their initial run-in, I think they complement each other well #NinePerfectStrangers.” Another added: “The pool scene with the grapes. I'm cracking up!!! Tony and Frances are stealing this show. #NinePerfectStrangers."

