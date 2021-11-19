Rosamund Pike's disastrous injury on set of The Wheel of Time revealed

Rosamund Pike suffered a painful injury on the set of Amazon’s new fantasy TV series The Wheel of Time and was rushed to hospital, according to one of her co-stars.

The actress' hand was sliced with a sword during filming and she was immediately taken to hospital to have her hand X-rayed.

Daniel Henney, who stars alongside Rosamund in the series, told reporters at the show’s London premiere about the accident. He revealed: "The second week of shooting, Rosamund and I, we mistimed a step. I use a real sword for balance and I sliced her hand and she screamed, and she fell, and she jumped into an ambulance and I jumped into a car and we hit the nearest emergency room in the countryside in the Czech Republic."

He continued: "We spent our second week together trying to find an X-Ray tech to get her bone X-rayed to make sure our show wasn’t totally screwed and it was a real bonding moment, no pun intended. It was a real chance for us to get to know each other. Long story short, everything turned out fine but it was a special night."

Daniel plays Lan Mandragoran in the big-budget Amazon series, a Warder to Rosamund’s Moiraine, whom he must protect and fight beside.

The epic fantasy show, which was filmed primarily in Prague, Czech Republic, is based on Robert Jordan's novel series of the same name. It follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organisation called the Aes Sedai, as she takes a group of five young people on a journey around the world, believing one of them might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful individual prophesied to either save the world or destroy it.

While at the premiere, one of the show’s writers AK Shuman spoke about the pressure of adapting such a popular novel series for television. She said: "There was a huge amount of pressure. I think what Rafe and I had talked about a lot was that we sort of had two jobs. The first job was to make the fans happy and to give them an adaptation that was worthy of the love and the time that they’ve put into reading all 14 books, and that we also had a responsibility to create a show which if you haven’t read all 14 books, you can also enjoy it."

The Wheel of Time will premiere its first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 19th November 2021 before moving to a weekly release schedule.

