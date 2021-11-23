The Wheel of Time cast: get to know the stars of the epic series Rosamund Pike stars in the series

The epic new fantasy series The Wheel of Time is well underway on Amazon Prime having aired its first three episodes.

MORE: The Wheel of Time star gives away huge season one spoiler ahead of series release

The show has been a huge hit with newcomers to the franchise and fans of the novel series alike, who have praised the story, cinematic quality and acting performances. But while Rosamund Pike is a major name in the film industry, most of the cast is made up of fresh talent. Read on to get to know the cast of the series…

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for The Wheel of Time

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund stars as Moiraine Damodred in the Amazon Prime series, a powerful member of the Aes Sedai, who is on a quest to find the Dragon Reborn.

Most viewers may recognise Rosamund as she is an Oscar and BAFTA-nominated actress who has starred in many blockbusters over the years.

Rosamund began her acting career after graduating from Oxford University and went to appear in several stage productions before shooting to fame as Bond girl Miranda Frost in Die Another Day.

Since then, Rosamund has starred in many major films such as An Education, Gone Girl, for which she was nominated for an Oscar, and I Care A Lot, for which she won a Golden Globe.

Rosamund is a Oscar and BAFTA-nominated actress

Daniel Henney

Daniel plays Lan al’Mandragoran in the show, a Warder to Moiraine, who he protects and fights alongside.

Before landing roles onscreen, Daniel performed in Off-Broadway shows and also did some modelling work in the U.S, France, Hong Kong and North Korea.

After appearing in several South-Korean films, Daniel played the role of Agent Zero in X-Men Origins: Wolverine before going on to appear in American television shows, including Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, a spin-off series in which he played Special Agent Matt Simmons. After the show was cancelled, he appeared in the original series, Criminal Minds, until the show ended.

Daniel appeared in Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders

Zoë Robins

Zoë plays Nynaeve al’Meara in the fantasy drama, a Wisdom in the village of Emond’s Field.

The actress was born in New Zealand and is best known for her roles as White Ninja Steel Ranger in Power Rangers Ninja Steel, as well as playing Oona in Black Christmas. Zoë has also appeared in minor roles in several television series.

MORE: The Wheel of Time: viewers are all saying the same thing following its release

MORE: Rosamund Pike's disastrous injury on set of The Wheel of Time revealed

Zoë is from New Zealand

Josha Stradowski

Josha plays Rand al’Thor in The Wheel of Time, a son of a farmer who enjoys spending time with Egwene.

A Dutch actor, Josha started acting on stage as a child before landing roles on television. Josha has appeared in mostly Dutch films, TV shows and short films.

Josha has appeared in mostly Dutch films

Madeleine Madden

Madeleine is an Australian actress who plays the strong-willed Egwene al’Vere in the series, an innkeeper's daughter who wishes to see more of the world.

At the age of 13, Madeleine became the first teenager in Australia to deliver an address to the nation when she delivered a two-minute speech on the future of Indigenous Australians.

Madeleine landed her first acting job at the age of eight and has since starred in several Australian television shows and films, such as Ready for This and Tomorrow, When the War Began. In 2019, she made her Hollywood debut as Sammy in the Nickelodeon film Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Madeleine is an Australian actress

Marcus Rutherford

Marcus plays Perrin Aybara, an apprentice to the village blacksmith in the series. Before starring in the Amazon Prime series, Marcus appeared as Dizzy in the action drama series Bulletproof. Marcus also starred in the 2018 film Obey as well as the coming-of-age drama film County Lines.

Marcus starred in the 2018 film Obey

Barney Harris

Barney plays Mat Cauthon in the show, best friend to both Rand and Perrin.

Before starring as Mat, Barney appeared in television shows such as BBC drama The Hollow Crown and the thriller series Clique. The actor also starred alongside musician FKA Twigs in the crime-drama film Brighton Beach.

Barney will not be returning for the second series of The Wheel of Time and will be replaced by Dónal Finn (The Witcher). The reasons for the recasting are unclear.

Barney will not be returning for the second series

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.