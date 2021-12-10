This Morning viewers left outraged as dog dyed green to look like the Grinch Audiences couldn't believe their eyes

This Morning has sparked controversy after featuring a man who has transformed his beloved dog into the Grinch with the help of green fur dye.

Dog groomer Gabriel Feitosa, who hails from San Diego in the US, appeared on Friday's edition of the ITV programme to tell hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield all about his Bichon Frise's festive makeover. However, despite assuring audiences that he uses "non-toxic and "vegan" pet hair dye which he said is so safe that humans could even consume it, many viewers were left unsure about the ethics of dying pets.

WATCH: Dog groomer dyes dog green to look like The Grinch

"Even if this is 'safe for the dog' what is the point? Using a living being to gain attention and popularity for yourself? It does absolutely nothing for the dog, just causes extra hassle for them. I hate animals being used as props," one outraged viewer wrote on Twitter

Another said: "You wouldn't dye another person's hair without their consent, so how is this ok? I don't think that dog is happy," while someone else called the idea "cruel" and was left worried that the segment could "encourage" others who won't use safe dyes.

The dog groomer has transformed his beloved dog into the Grinch

A fourth viewer watching at home was left completely baffled after missing the beginning of the chat. "So I walked into the living room and thought the colour on my TV has gone. Nope turns out the bloke coloured his dog green," they wrote.

The makeover, which Gabriel says takes three hours to complete, gives his pet pooch Teddy a green head, face, legs, paws and tail. Red dye is then used on his torso to give the illusion of a Santa costume.

Gabriel, who boasts nearly 70,000 followers on Instagram for his professional dog styling account, added that he has also had requests from other dog owners who want to give their own pooches their own makeover.

