Holly Willoughby melts hearts after revealing incredible childhood link to this classic Christmas film This is so adorable!

Holly Willoughby has melted hearts across the country after revealing a sweet connection to the heart-warming Christmas film The Snowman.

The This Morning star revealed to viewers on Tuesday morning's show that as a young girl she was left in awe after discovering that the fictional story takes place not far from her childhood home.

After Josie Gibson appeared on screen talking about the classic festive film, she told viewers at home: "I was just saying [to Philip] The Snowman when he goes over the sky, and he goes over Brighton Pier - I'm sure I've got this right. I might need to double-check this, but I'm pretty that's where I grew up. I used to think: 'Oh, they're flying over my actual house!'

However, Holly was left doubting herself after her co-host looked unconvinced. "Maybe it's not Brighton Pier at all and I've just made this up. It's just the head of a child talking, but I think it is…."

Philip Schofield simply said in response: "I think it's a nice story," before adding supportively: "It's true for me."

"And me, clearly, I've just said it on telly," Holly joked before moving on to the next segment.

Holly Willoughby has revealed her amazing link to The Snowman

Later on, in the show, Holly had her suspicions confirmed. Returning after an ad break, she said: "Sometimes when I say things, I question when I've made it up or if it's based on some sort of fact and earlier when we played The Snowman thing I was like, 'Oh yes, that's where I was brought up, those fields are right by where I lived and the Snowman went over the Palace Pier."

"I'm right! It's absolutely true, the boy's home appears to be located in the South Downs of England, near Brighton. My home where I was brought up was in Woodmancote which is right by Poynings exactly where that is that they fly over!"

Indeed, in the BAFTA award-winning short animated film, the eponymous snowman and the boy fly across the South Downs to the Brighton coast, where they see the Royal Pavilion and Brighton Palace Pier. They then cross over to Norway and continue through an arctic landscape and into the aurora borealis before landing d in a snow-covered forest, where they join a party of snowmen.

