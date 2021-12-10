This Morning makes big change to presenting lineup The ITV programme is set to look a little different on Friday…

This Morning has made a change to this week's presenting schedule. The ITV programme is normally hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary each Friday, however, the magazine programme will look a little different as the pair will not be sat on the sofa as hosts.

MORE: Holly Willoughby sets the record straight on 'hurtful' This Morning exit rumours

Instead, regular presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be resuming their presenting duties in a change to the line-up. Speaking during Thursday's edition of the programme, Phillip explained that the pair would be back at the end of the week during the Dear Deidre phone-in.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shows off sweet singing voice during This Morning

"A quick word about Friday's show, which we're doing, he's in high demand at this time of year but Father Christmas will be taking a break from his busy schedule to answer your children's questions." The 59-year-old didn't reveal the reason why he and Holly would be returning.

Fans will no doubt be gutted to not see Alison and Dermot on their screens, however, it's been reported that the pair, who took over from Eamon Holmes and Ruth Langsford's weekly spot earlier this year, will be back on the sofa next week.

Holly's return to the show comes soon after she responded to "hurtful" reports that she was departing her long-running stint from This Morning.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shows off sweet singing voice during live This Morning moment

MORE: Dermot O'Leary congratulated for coming out in awkward This Morning moment

Phillip said he and Holly would be back for Friday's This Morning

While taping her appearance for The Jonathan Ross Show, which will air on Saturday, the mother-of-three assured viewers she wasn't leaving and explained how the reports made her feel.

"I've read those things, too," she said when asked if she was aware of the rumours about her exit. "It hurts sometimes because it's so unfair and untrue, so it's difficult sometimes. We're just incredibly lucky. So no, I'm not retiring."

She continued: "I never think like that. I feel very lucky to be on that show. The show changes so much, I think that's the beauty of This Morning. Recently it's had the highest ratings it's had in 15 years. It's doing really, really well which is extraordinary for a show that's been around for as long as it has. And I think because it changes and it evolves and it adapts."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.