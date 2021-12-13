You Don't Know Me: viewers all saying the same thing about episode three ending Fans of the show took to Twitter

The third episode of the BBC's new legal drama You Don't Know Me aired on Sunday night, and viewers are all saying the same thing about the ending.

Fans of the show took to social media to comment on the episode, which saw Curt attempt to protect Hero, Kyra, and himself from the gangs.

One person resisted the temptation to watch the remaining episode on iPlayer, despite being gripped by the ending. Taking to Twitter, they wrote: "Such a great series - so well written and produced and that ending to episode three. Resisting the urge to watch on iPlayer - tuning in tomorrow evening," while another added: "Not going to be tempted to watch on iPlayer before tomorrow night's final episode #YouDontKnowMe. #Tension #Intrigue. Unexpected ending of this episode. Brilliant casting too."

Many people caved in, however, and binge-watched the final episode. One person tweeted: "#YouDontKnowMe. Wasn't planning on binge-watching, but was sucked in. Great drama," while another agreed, commenting: "Man. I can’t really put into words to do this series justice, but from the start I was hooked. It’s got drama, tension, true black representation, moments of pure bliss and out of nowhere mayhem. The casting is superb! Not one fault. Knocked it out of the park!"

Viewers also praised the acting performances in the series, specifically that of the lead, Samuel Adewunmi. One person tweeted: "Just wow! #YouDontKnowMe is yet another fantastic piece of drama on @BBCOne - awesome performance from a great young cast," while another fan added: "What an incredible show. Standout performance Samuel Adewunmi. He really deserves a @BAFTA nom. Brilliant stuff!"

Viewers praised the acting performances in the series

A third person pointed out Samuel's acting range, saying: "Sam is a fantastic actor so different to the part he played in Angela Black."

For those who have yet to see the BBC's new show, it is based on a best-selling novel of the same name by criminal defence barrister Imran Mahmood. The series focuses on a young man known only as Hero, who finds himself on trial for the murder of a young boy, with the evidence pointing towards his guilt.



