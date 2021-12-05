You Don't Know Me: everything you need to know - cast, synopsis, more We can't wait for this!

You Don't Know Me is the latest legal drama from the BBC and is based on a best-selling novel by criminal defence barrister Imran Mahmood.

MORE: Jay Blades shares first photo from Strictly Christmas special – and fans are saying the same thing

The four-part drama has been adapted by the same writer behind Vigil and The Crown - so we already know it's going to be good! Read on to find out everything you need to know about the new series…

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for You Don't Know Me

Who is in the cast of You Don't Know Me?

Leading the drama series is Samuel Adewunmi, who recently played hitman Ed in ITV's Angela Black.

Starring alongside Samuel are newcomer Sophie Wilde and Bukky Bakray (Rocks), as well as Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (Tomb Raider), Yetunde Oduwole, Tuwaine Barrett (The Personal History of David Copperfield) and Nicholas Khan.

What is You Don't Know Me about?

The drama focuses on a young man known only as Hero (Samuel), who finds himself on trial for the murder of a young boy, with the evidence pointing towards his guilt.

MORE: David Tennant's son stars alongside his dad for new show - see the photo

MORE: Death in Paradise season 11 guest stars revealed - and viewers will definitely recognise a few!

The official BBC synopsis reads: "The drama centres on a young man, who, with overwhelming evidence against him, stands accused of murder. At his trial, Hero (Adewunmi) tells an extraordinary story.

"It is about the woman he loves, Kyra (Wilde) who got into terrible trouble. It’s about how he risked everything to save her. He swears he’s innocent. But in the end, all that matters is this: do you believe him?"

The drama is adapted from a best-selling novel

You Don't Know Me release date

You Don't Know Me will premiere on Sunday 5 December at 9 pm and air weekly thereafter. The series is due to finish on Boxing Day.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.