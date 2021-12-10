The Crown star's new series looks amazing - see the trailer here We can't wait for this!

The trailer for the BBC's upcoming period drama A Very British Scandal has just been released - and it looks so good!

MORE: Everything you need to know about A Very British Scandal season two

The BBC's new show will focus on the brutal and very public divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyl, starring The Crown's Claire Foy as Margaret Campbell and WandaVision's Paul Bettany as Ian Campbell. Read on to watch the trailer and to find out more…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will you be watching the new drama?

The new series is based on a true story and follows Margaret and Ian Campbell, or the Duke and Duchess of Argy, during a divorce which was one of the most notorious, extraordinary, and brutal legal cases of the 20th century.

The official BBC synopsis reads: "A Very British Scandal turns this scandal inside out in order to explore the social and political climate of post-war Britain, looking at attitudes towards women, and asking whether institutional misogyny was widespread at the time.

"As her contemporaries, the press, and the judiciary sought to vilify her, Margaret kept her head held high with bravery and resilience, refusing to go quietly as she was betrayed by her friends and publicly shamed by a society that revelled in her fall from grace."

MORE: Call the Midwife announces release date for season 11 - and it's sooner than you think!

MORE: Sex and the City fans left reeling by devastating twist in spinoff And Just Like That

The trailer suggests that we can expect to see the beginnings of the pair's romance before things turned incredibly sour.

Claire Foy is starring in the new period drama

The clip opens with the pair meeting on a train before showing brief glimpses of their budding romance and Ian Campbell asking Margaret, "Will you be my Duchess?"

The relationship quickly deteriorates within the short trailer, with Ian asking the Duchess, "How many men have you got," before she responds: "How many women have you got?"

Flashes from paparazzi cameras and scenes from courtrooms soon fill the screen with Claire's voice playing over the top: "He doesn't care about affairs, the only thing he cares about is destroying me."

A Very British Scandal release date

A Very British Scandal will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Boxing Day (Sunday, December 26).

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.