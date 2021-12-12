You Don't Know Me: who is Samuel Adewunmi dating? The rising star's love life revealed...

Viewers have found themselves gripped by BBC One's latest legal drama, You Don't Know Me, which focuses on a young man who finds himself sucked into London's murky underworld after his girlfriend, who he is madly devoted to, goes missing.

However, viewers are also keen to know more about the lead star of the series Samuel Adewunmi and whether he has a special someone in his own life. We did some investigating, and here's what we found out…

The 27-year-old British rising star, who is also known for his roles in ITV drama Angela Black and BBC One's Terry Pratchett adaptation The Watch, likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. In fact, he's not even on social media!

It seems that Samuel used to have an Instagram account under the name @sam.adewunmi has deleted it sometime in the last two years. Therefore, details about his life away from the cameras - including his relationship status - are a bit of a mystery.

Samuel plays Hero in the new BBC One legal drama

It's possible that he could have a special someone in his life, but given that he's not been pictured with anyone and there seems to be no information already out there about his dating life, there's also a chance he's single.

While fans are keen to know more about Samuel's love life, they're also desperate to see more of him on screen. In You Don't Know Me, he plays a young man known only as Hero, who finds himself on trial for the murder of a young boy, with the evidence pointing towards his guilt.

Samuel and his You Don't Know Me co-star Sophie Wilde

Fans of the new show have taken to Twitter to praise the gripping drama as well as Samuel Adewunmi's "powerful" acting performance - which they all think he deserves a BAFTA for.

"Love love loving the adaptation of #YouDontKnowMe but the biggest shout out has to go to the fantastic Samuel Adewunmi for his portrayal of Hero. What a performance. I feel like I'm right there with him in the courtroom. Surely there's a BAFTA on its way?"

Another person agreed, writing: "I thought Samuel Adewunmi was good in Angela Black but just started watching #YouDontKnowMe tonight. Wow, he's so watchable. The best new actor I have seen in ages. I could watch him all day. This guy is gonna go places!"

For those who have yet to see the gripping new series, it is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by criminal defence barrister Imran Mahmood. The BBC synopsis reads: "Accused of murder, Hero shouldn't stand a chance in court. He swears he's innocent. But in the end, all that matters is this: do you believe him?"

